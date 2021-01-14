Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Parler CEO says social media app, favored by Trump supporters, may not return

Matze said the company was considering suing other vendors but declined to say more. Amazon cut Parler, a platform which styles itself as a "free-speech" space and is favored by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, off its servers this weekend for failing to effectively moderate violent content.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 03:48 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Parler CEO says social media app, favored by Trump supporters, may not return

Social media platform Parler, which has gone dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police violent content, may never get back online, said its CEO John Matze. As a procession of business vendors severed ties with the two-year-old site following the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week, Matze said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that he does not know when or if it will return.

"It could be never," he said. "We don't know yet." The app said in a legal filing it has over 12 million users.

Matze said that Parler was talking to more than one cloud computing service but refused to disclose names, citing the likelihood of harassment for the companies involved. He said the best thing would be if Parler could get back on Amazon. Parler on Monday filed a lawsuit against the company, which Amazon.com Inc said has no merit. Matze said the company was considering suing other vendors but declined to say more.

Amazon cut Parler, a platform which styles itself as a "free-speech" space and is favored by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, off its servers this weekend for failing to effectively moderate violent content. Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google also kicked Parler from their app stores. "It's hard to keep track of how many people are telling us that we can no longer do business with them," said Matze.

Amazon on Tuesday filed exhibits that showed it had warned Parler late last year about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the platform after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Wednesday, Parler said that Amazon had not provided proof that the platform was used to incite and organize the Jan. 6 events. Disinformation researchers said far-right groups that appeared at the riot maintained a vigorous online presence on alternative platforms including Parler where they spread violent rhetoric ahead of the unrest.

Matze said Parler had also been booted from online payments service Stripe and from American Express and had lost its Scylla Enterprise database. Parler could not send SMS messages after being banned by Twilio and could not use Slack to contact its "jury" of paid and volunteer users who make Parler content moderation decisions after being ditched by the workplace messaging app. Scylla said that it had terminated its relationship with Parler because, while it supports free speech, it "cannot and will not allow our technology to be used to incite violence."

Twilio said Parler had violated its acceptable use policy and that it would suspend it if it did not remove calls for violence from the social platform. The other vendors did not immediately respond to Reuters requests to comment. Matze said that some Parler employees had requested to take a few weeks off work and also said he and staff had received threats and people showing up at their houses.

He said there had been no changes to investors in Parler, which gets funding from hedge fund investor Robert Mercer and his daughter Rebekah Mercer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Three U.N. peacekeepers killed, six wounded in Mali attack

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and six wounded in central Mali on Wednesday after a convoy struck an explosive device and came under fire, the U.N. said in a statement. It was not clear who carried out the attack about 20 kil...

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA on Wednesday asked Tesla Inc to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not workin...

Soccer-Holders Bayern knocked out of German Cup by second tier Kiel

Holders Bayern Munich twice gave up a one-goal lead before crashing out of the German Cup 6-5 on penalties to second tier Holstein Kiel on Wednesday following a 2-2 draw after extra time in the second-round match.Both sides converted all fi...

N.Korea's Kim wraps up rare party congress with mass art performance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wrapped up a rare congress at a mass indoor art performance on Wednesday, state media said, but made no mention of a reported military parade.Kim and other North Korean officials packed into an indoor stadium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021