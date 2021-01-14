Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

Google has added the ability for admins to manually block or unblock mobile apps from accessing their organization's Google Workspace data on Android and iOS devices with basic mobile management.

Previously, basic management allowed admins to wipe an account or delete the device from inventory. However, they couldn't block apps on those devices from accessing organizational data in the way that they could for devices with advanced mobile management.

With this launch, Google Workspace admins can block mobile apps and keep their organization's data secure. To use it, navigate to a device page in the Admin console and click block device. Once a device is manually blocked, admins can unblock the device.

Image Credit: Google

"While the blocking action is the same for devices with basic and advanced management, advanced management allows you to proactively block devices based on the 'Require Admin Approval' setting. With basic management, you can only do this on a per-device basis," Google explained in a blog post.

For end-users, this change means that if a user's device is blocked by an admin, the user will be signed out of all Google Workspace mobile apps. If users try to access Google Workspace apps on a blocked device, they will see a message to contact the administrator for help.

The new feature is available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.