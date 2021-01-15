Left Menu
NCCoE taps Nokia as technology collaborator for 5G Cybersecurity Project

The collaboration will see Nokia working with NCCoE and other key vendors, including members from government and industry to ensure the transition from 4G to 5G networks is secure. Nokia solutions including industry-leading software, 5G RAN and core solutions, and IP-Backhaul, as well as innovations from Nokia Bell Labs, will be deployed for this project.

15-01-2021
NCCoE taps Nokia as technology collaborator for 5G Cybersecurity Project
Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), a part of the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), has selected Nokia as a technology provider and collaborator for the 5G Cybersecurity Project that seeks to identify 5G use case scenarios and to demonstrate how 5G architecture components can provide security capabilities.

Nokia said it was selected by NCCoE due to its global success in 5G networks, including hardware and software, and mobile network security and 5G RAN expertise, to help refine a reference design and build use cases on standards-based solutions.

Commenting on this development, Raghav Sahgal, President, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said, "At Nokia, we embed security into every solution that we ship, and we are committed to enabling the secure shift to the cloud by working with government agencies and the industry to advance cybersecurity for 5G use cases that leverage both open and commercial components."

The collaboration will see Nokia working with NCCoE and other key vendors, including members from government and industry to ensure the transition from 4G to 5G networks is secure. Nokia solutions including industry-leading software, 5G RAN and core solutions, and IP-Backhaul, as well as innovations from Nokia Bell Labs, will be deployed for this project.

The 5G Cybersecurity Project will identify a number of 5G use cases and demonstrate how the components of the 5G architecture can provide security capabilities to mitigate identified risks and meet industry sectors' compliance requirements. The scope of this project is to leverage the 5G standardized security features which are defined in 3GPP standards to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities built into network equipment and end-user devices.

"5G will touch every aspect of our lives and security must be integrated upfront rather than an add-on element of 5G networks. We're looking forward to working with our project collaborators such as Nokia to show 5G's advanced standards-based security features as well an architecture that leverages foundational security capabilities available in cloud technologies," said Kevin Stine, Chief of the Applied Cybersecurity Division at NIST.

