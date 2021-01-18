Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

A spokesman for the semiconductor group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, citing national security concerns, restricting suppliers from selling U.S. goods and technology to the company.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 00:21 IST
Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration notified several Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The action against Huawei Technologies - likely the last against the company under Republican President Donald Trump's administration - is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, which it says is a threat to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.

The notices came amid a flurry of U.S. actions against China in the final days of the Trump administration. Democrat Joe Biden will take the oath of office as president on Wednesday. An Intel Corp spokesman had no immediate comment, and a Commerce Department spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment.

In an email seen by Reuters documenting the actions, the Semiconductor Industry Association said on Friday the Commerce Department had issued "intents to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued license." Sources familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was more than one revocation. The email said the actions spanned a "broad range" of products in the semiconductor industry and asked companies whether they had received notices.

The email noted that companies had been waiting "many months" for licensing decisions and with less than a week left in the administration, dealing with it was a challenge. A spokesman for the semiconductor group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, citing national security concerns, restricting suppliers from selling U.S. goods and technology to the company. But some sales were allowed and others were denied while the United States ratcheted up the restrictions against the company, including expanding U.S. authority to require licenses for sales of semiconductors made abroad with American technology.

Before the latest action, some 150 licenses were pending for $120 billion worth of goods and technology, a person familiar with the matter said, which had been held up because various U.S. agencies could not agree on whether they should be granted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Amsterdam against Dutch coronavirus lockdown

Dutch riot police used water cannon to disperse around two thousand people at an unauthorised protest in Amsterdam on Sunday against a national lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.The protesters gathered on a square in front of the R...

Brazil's health agency approves the use of two vaccines

Brazils health regulator on Sunday approved the urgent use of coronavirus vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca, enabling Latin Americas largest nation to begin an immunisation programme thats been subject to months of delay and politica...

Four police officers killed, one missing, after bandit attack in northwest Nigeria

Four police officers were killed and one was missing after armed bandits attacked their convoy in northwest Nigeria on Friday, the Nigerian police said. Around 100 armed men attacked 16 police officers on the Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway as ...

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

The Dhannipur mosque project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house, besides a mosque, will formally begin in Ayodhya on January 26.The mosque is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021