CricketPang Kindergarten, an educational app by You Need Character, exceeds 60,000 downloads a month after launch.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YOU NEED CHARACTER, an animations and educational content production company, has launched CricketPang Kindergarten App, which has education contented curated from kindergarten curriculums.

The CricketPang Kindergarten App has recently passed 60,000 downloads in a month since its launch, which confirms the demand for such services and a need to start expanding the platform.

YOU NEED CHARACTER was established in 2017 by Mr. SONG Minsu, who has built experience in the animation business for 15 years. The business is making forays into markets worldwide with a variety of contents for children's education, composed of different themes and creative ideas.

CricketPang Kindergarten App uses the character IP of Cricket Pang, an animation to be aired on major TVs and OTTs worldwide next month.

- CricketPang Kindergarten App can be used by young children of different ages. The content is expected to keep children interested by combining character animation with the education materials fit for kindergarteners.

''CricketPang Kindergarten App is an educational app for kindergarten- aged children that use the CricketPang character IP. We created content that is easy and interesting for kids to enjoy learning,'' said President Minsu Song of YOU NEED CHARACTER.

CricketPang Kindergarten is available at Google/Apple APP Store and was introduced to the Indian market currently available for download. The app is expected to set a new education trend where children can learn while playing. Business watchers expect CricketPang Kindergarten App and the CricketPang Animation (which will be aired on TV and OTT channel next month), to do well in India.

