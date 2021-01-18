Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 12:27 IST
Three UK partners with TCS to accelerate 5G network rollout
Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) announced on Monday it has been selected by Three UK,one of the UK's leadingmobile network carriers, to help thelatter configure its mobile network for its ongoing rollout of5G services.

Three is in the process of deploying a new 5G radioaccess network which is already live in 175 towns and citiesin the UK, across more than 1,000 sites, providing itscustomers with access to next generation 5G connectivity.

It selected TCS as its partner to manage theconfiguration of a new core next generation mobile network,and ensure it integrates correctly with the 5G radio accessnetwork, a TCS statement said.

''This work will include configuring the core networkfor new site deployments, site upgrades, performancemanagement, and 3G and 4G tuning changes,'' the statementsaid.

