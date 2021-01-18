Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traceability on digital platforms may diminish users security, privacy: Internet Society

Solving this requires a much bigger conversation that should involve the technology community to make sure strong cybersecurity practices are part of the solution, she said.The Internet Society whitepaper said that making sure Internet services can be trusted is key to further expanding the Internets utility in India, and both encryption and the confidentiality it guarantees underpins that trust.Traceability proposals would break this trust and be a big step back from the digital progress India has already achieved, the whitepaper said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:11 IST
Traceability on digital platforms may diminish users security, privacy: Internet Society

The debate around tracing the original creator of message on digital platforms is likely to continue in India and requirements to comply with the proposed idea may adversely impact user's security and privacy, according to a whitepaper by US-based non-profit organisation Internet Society.

The Internet Society in its recently released whitepaper on traceability and cybersecurity said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has proposed amendments in late 2018 to the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules under the Information Technology Act, which would make the online platform or provider liable for content posted by their users, if traceability is not provided.

The government has asked social media and mobile messaging platforms to trace senders of messages who intend to disturb law and order in the country. The norms and methodology to trace senders of offensive messages is under works.

''Traceability will likely continue to be a prominent issue in the debate in India around rules for digital platforms and communications service providers. However, there are credible concerns around the security, privacy and effectiveness of the two methods most often proposed to enable traceability, the use of digital signatures and the use of metadata,'' the whitepaper said.

Internet Society said that proposals to use digital signatures and the use of metadata (any data from digital information source) have been suggested in India which may force digital platforms to enable access to the contents of their users'.

''To comply with traceability requirements, communications service providers would be forced to access the contents of users' communications, greatly diminishing the security and privacy of a system for all users and putting national security at greater risk,'' the whitepaper said.

The Supreme Court has upheld the right to privacy as a fundamental right but with certain exemptions.

Internet Society in Asia Pacific senior policy advisor Noelle de Guzman told PTI that the Indian government is right to be thinking about how to keep their citizens in check and protected – both online and in real life.

''However, terrorism and misinformation are not an 'Internet' challenge, but rather a broader societal one involving human behavior. Solving this requires a much bigger conversation that should involve the technology community to make sure strong cybersecurity practices are part of the solution,'' she said.

The Internet Society whitepaper said that making sure Internet services can be trusted is key to further expanding the Internet’s utility in India, and both encryption and the confidentiality it guarantees underpins that trust.

''Traceability proposals would break this trust and be a big step back from the digital progress India has already achieved,'' the whitepaper said.

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two bogies of train derail in Lucknow

Two bogies of a train which was on its way to Jaynagar from Amritsar derailed in Lucknow on Monday morning, a railway official said.No casualty has been reported in the incident and the 4674 Shahid Express has left for its onward journey, S...

Gujarat: 5 tourists drown as boat capsizes in Navsari lake

Three children and two adultshave drowned after their boat capsized in a lake in GujaratsNavsari district when a large number of tourists tried to geton to the vessel while some others were disembarking, policesaid on Monday.Nearly 15 other...

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI)

SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65136.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48842.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49038.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW...

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee on cusp of stepping out of father's shadow

For years, legal troubles have cast a cloud over Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee as he stood on the cusp of stepping out of his fathers shadow and making a name for himself as the leader of the global tech giant.On Monday, he f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021