OnePlus releases January 2021 security patch for Nord N10 5G in EU, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G in Europe (EU), and North America (NA). The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.9.

In the EU, the new update is arriving with build number 10.5.9.BE89BA while the NA variants of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G are receiving it as OxygenOS 10.5.9.BE86AA​. The over-the-air (OTA) update brings the January 2021 security patch along with a couple of improvements.

OnePlus noted that the OTA update is incremental in nature which means a small percentage of users will receive it now, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G:

Changelog

System

Optimized power consumption

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Network

Further improved network stability

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched alongside the Nord N100 late last year and it features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core processor which is paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.

The handset is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back- 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens.

The Nord N10 5G is fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.