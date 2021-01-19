Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi airport evaluating 'computer vision' tech to track flyers, ensure social distancing: Official

It has already been installed at the GMR group-led Hyderabad airport.Delhi airport, which is also led by a GMR group-headed consortium, installed the Xovis passenger tracking system at Terminal 3 last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:24 IST
Delhi airport evaluating 'computer vision' tech to track flyers, ensure social distancing: Official
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi airport is evaluating a ''computer vision'' technology to track passengers, reduce waiting time and ensure social distancing at its terminals, a top official of the facility's operator said on Tuesday.

Computer vision technology uses images to analyse and understand passenger density at the airport. It has already been installed at the GMR group-led Hyderabad airport.

Delhi airport, which is also led by a GMR group-headed consortium, installed the 'Xovis' passenger tracking system at Terminal 3 last month. It uses sensors to check passenger density.

''We are also evaluating some other technologies. As you might be aware that the Terminal 1 is getting revamped, so while this (Xovis) system is a tried and tested one, there is also is also something called computer vision technology our Hyderabad airport has tried. We are also evaluating that for future uses,'' Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, said at a press conference here.

Since flight operations are currently less than pre-COVID levels, only Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport are handling aircraft movement.

In the Xovis passenger tracking system (PTS), passengers are counted and tracked anonymously using ceiling-mounted sensors.

The Xovis system calculates passenger density and if it goes beyond a particular level, it sends a signal to Delhi airport operator's team, Jaipuriar said.

The PTS receives data streams from the sensors and provides the airport operator with valuable key performance indicators (KPIs) such as waiting times, process times and passenger throughput.

The operator has put PTS display screens at various points of Terminal 3's check-in hall, arrival pier junction, etc.

Jaipuriar said all other stakeholders – like CISF, which provides security at the Delhi airport, as well as the Bureau of Immigration – have also been linked with the Xovis system.

''We have to work with the CISF and the Bureau of Immigration to make sure that the passengers' waiting time keeps coming down. All the stakeholders have responded very positively to this particular technology,'' he added.

Jaipuriar clarified that while the airport operator is using systems like Xovis, markers and volunteers on ground, it does not have the legal power to penalise anyone.

''So, what we bank on is that people would respond to our requests, signage, announcements, and we keep on urging them to maintain social distancing, which is good for them and good for the fight against coronavirus,'' he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Woman aged around 20 found dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

An unidentified woman aged around 20 was found dead in an agricultural farm in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said.It seems that she was strangled, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Vandita Rana sai...

NCB Mumbai arrests two drug peddlers with 65 gms Mephedrone

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested two drug peddlers and seized 65 grams of Mephedrone, a psychoactive drug, from them. The two drug peddlers were arrested on January 17.According to a press statement from NCB, Mumbai, on t...

WRAPUP 1-Cricket-Pant smashes India to series win for the ages

Rishabh Pant unleashed a batting maelstrom to blast India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahanes injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph. The pugnacious Pant ti...

Tamil Nadu (34.9 pc), Puducherry (34.6 pc), Punjab (27.9 pc) have less than 40 pc vaccination coverage, need to improve: Govt.

Tamil Nadu 34.9 pc, Puducherry 34.6 pc, Punjab 27.9 pc have less than 40 pc vaccination coverage, need to improve Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021