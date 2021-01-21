JBL Commercial makes its India debut; announces two lavalier mics

HARMAN Professional Solutions has introduced JBL Commercial in India by launching two high-performance lavalier microphones- CSLM20 and CSLM20B.

The JBL Commercial line will feature JBL Professional's signature sound quality in products that will make content creation and professional presentation easier, efficient and elegant.

"For these promising and ambitious consumers, we are excited to introduce the JBL Commercial line in India. The two lavalier microphones- CSLM20 and CSLM20B are a starter kit for content creators and working pros looking to add a professional touch to their content and presentation," said Aditya Todi, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions, India and SAARC.

Starting today, the JBL commercial CSLM20 and CSLM20B are available on Amazon India and are priced at Rs 949 each.

JBL Commercial CSLM20

The JBL Commercial CSLM20 is an omnidirectional Lavalier microphone that comes with a tie-clip and a windshield. It features a single earphone for calls, video conferences and monitoring and a 3.5mm TRRS jack which is compatible with most smartphones, laptops, PC/Mac, and tablets.

JBL Commercial CSLM20B

The JBL Commercial CSLM20B is a battery-powered lavalier microphone with a 3.5mm TRRS jack which is compatible with smartphones, tablets, PC/Mac and most DSLR cameras. It can capture audio all around with its 360 degrees omnidirectional audio pickup and can be used with mixer amplifiers with 1/4" (6.3mm) adapter as well.

JBL Commercial CSLM20B is ideal for content creation, voice-over/dubbing, recording and conference calls.