Left Menu
Development News Edition

JBL Commercial makes its India debut; announces two lavalier mics

Starting today, the JBL commercial CSLM20 and CSLM20B are available on Amazon India and are priced at Rs 949 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:09 IST
JBL Commercial makes its India debut; announces two lavalier mics

HARMAN Professional Solutions has introduced JBL Commercial in India by launching two high-performance lavalier microphones- CSLM20 and CSLM20B.

The JBL Commercial line will feature JBL Professional's signature sound quality in products that will make content creation and professional presentation easier, efficient and elegant.

"For these promising and ambitious consumers, we are excited to introduce the JBL Commercial line in India. The two lavalier microphones- CSLM20 and CSLM20B are a starter kit for content creators and working pros looking to add a professional touch to their content and presentation," said Aditya Todi, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions, India and SAARC.

Starting today, the JBL commercial CSLM20 and CSLM20B are available on Amazon India and are priced at Rs 949 each.

JBL Commercial CSLM20

The JBL Commercial CSLM20 is an omnidirectional Lavalier microphone that comes with a tie-clip and a windshield. It features a single earphone for calls, video conferences and monitoring and a 3.5mm TRRS jack which is compatible with most smartphones, laptops, PC/Mac, and tablets.

JBL Commercial CSLM20B

The JBL Commercial CSLM20B is a battery-powered lavalier microphone with a 3.5mm TRRS jack which is compatible with smartphones, tablets, PC/Mac and most DSLR cameras. It can capture audio all around with its 360 degrees omnidirectional audio pickup and can be used with mixer amplifiers with 1/4" (6.3mm) adapter as well.

JBL Commercial CSLM20B is ideal for content creation, voice-over/dubbing, recording and conference calls.

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Syngene International Q3 profit up 11 pc at Rs 102 cr 

Contract research, development and manufacturing services provider Syngene International has reported 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for December quarter 2020-21.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92 cror...

COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform designed to give equitable access to COVID-19 shots said on Thursday it aimed to deliver 1.8 billion doses to poorer countries in 2021, and hoped to fulfil deals for wealthier nations in the second half of...

12 workers suffer minor burns in fire accident in Hyderabad

Twelve migrant labourerssuffered minor burns in a fire which broke out due to a gascylinder leak at a jewellery units premises here, police saidon Thursday.The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesdaywhen the workers, mostly from West...

Arts dept fast-tracking third phase of COVID-19 relief funding

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says it is fast-tracking the third phase of relief funding for the industry to alleviate pressure on those hard hit by the ongoing lockdown.To date, the department has implemented the first and seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021