Verizon first to deploy Samsung’s fully virtualized 5G RAN solutions

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-01-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 08:04 IST
Representative image

Samsung said Friday Verizon is the first mobile technology company to commercialize its fully virtualized 5G radio access network (RAN), leading the way into vRAN 2.0 to expand the possibilities of the next-generation network.

Based on Samsung's fully virtualized 5G RAN technology, vRAN 2.0 provides a software-based architecture that enables simpler, more flexible and more scalable network deployments. Samsung says its vRAN 2.0 solutions will power the next generation of 5G networking capabilities including the ability to speedily transition capacity to where it's needed most while also supporting wireless carriers as they expand the use of private 5G networks to bring secure 5G indoors.

With vRAN, carriers can rapidly shift capacity to address customer needs. For instance, for business customers, vRAN can drive more efficient access to private 5G networks through easy deployment of baseband software in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) facilities.

"We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and flexible network solutions that deliver the power of 5G around the world. We believe vRAN's next phase of innovation will accelerate what's possible for society, and look forward to collaborating with an industry leader like Verizon to make 5G a reality for millions in 2021," said Magnus Ojert, Vice President, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America.

Apart from using vRAN, Verizon and Samsung incorporated Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology which enables 4G LTE and 5G services to work simultaneously in the same spectrum band, delivering greater spectrum efficiencies and a smooth customer migration path to 5G. The US operator is using DSS in its 5G Nationwide network.

The Samsung-Verizon collaboration will enable more consumers to experience 5G's ultra-fast wireless speeds and help more enterprise customers take advantage of the technologies required for digital transformation.

"We continue to push the boundaries of innovation in 5G, and deploying virtualization into our network from the core to the far edge is yet another way we are making our network more scalable and programmable to deliver the many promises of 5G," said Bill Stone, Vice President of Planning and Technology for Verizon.

