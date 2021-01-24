Left Menu
R-Day parade: DRDO to have 2 tableaux showcasing anti-tank guided missiles, Tejas take-off

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:52 IST
The DRDO will have two tableaux at this year's Republic Day parade -- one showcasing light combat aircraft Tejas' successful take-off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in 2020, and another displaying full complement of anti-tank guided missile systems.

The second tableau of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its third generation fire and forget missile NAG, helicopter-launched missile HELINA, man portable anti-tank missile with a range of 2.5 km, another anti-tank missile SANT and laser-guided missile for Arjun tank called ATGM, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The first tableau celebrates the successful demonstration of carrier operations of indigenously-developed Tejas fighter jet from INS Vikramaditya on sea.

Tejas successfully demonstrated landing on a 90-metre runway and take-off from short run of 145 metres in 2020, the ministry noted.

