Russia accuses U.S. social media giants of failing to identify protest fakes - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:44 IST
Russia's foreign ministry accused Facebook and other U.S. social media giants on Monday of failing to take necessary action to identify fake posts relating to unauthorised protests in Russia over the weekend, the RIA news agency reported.

The foreign ministry said it would look further into the matter.

