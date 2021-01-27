Left Menu
Widespread internet outages hit northeast US

That densely populated region includes key U.S. government services as well as major financial companies such as Fidelity Investments.The outage is affecting major internet and cloud providers as well as major sites such as Google and Facebook.Amazon, whose web services division powers a wide ranges of online services, indicated its network isnt the cause of the problem.We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the Amazon Web Services Network, the company wrote in a Tuesday morning post.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixnio

Internet users in the northeast US reported widespread outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it's not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage. The internet service provider didn't have any estimate when the problem spot would be fixed.

Neither Verizon nor Comcast, another major internet service provider, immediately responded to requests for comment. People posting on Twitter reported having issues connecting with various online services stretching from Washington to Boston. That densely populated region includes key U.S. government services as well as major financial companies such as Fidelity Investments.

The outage is affecting major internet and cloud providers as well as major sites such as Google and Facebook.

Amazon, whose web services division powers a wide ranges of online services, indicated its network isn't the cause of the problem.

"We are investigating connectivity issues with an internet provider, mainly affecting the East Coast of the United States, outside of the (Amazon Web Services) Network,'' the company wrote in a Tuesday morning post. "We are investigating the issue with the external provider."

