Left Menu

Apple urges security upgrade to iPhones, iPads

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been actively exploited by hackers.Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat.

PTI | Cupertino | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:08 IST
Apple urges security upgrade to iPhones, iPads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been "actively exploited'' by hackers.

Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat. The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat.

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the "kernel'', the nerve centre of Apple's operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps. The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks slump on short squeeze fallout, Boeing drop; Fed sits tight

U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 on Wednesday, showing little reaction to the latest Fed statement, as major indexes were weighed down in part by a slump in Boeing and hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze. Shares o...

Govind Ballabh Pant's statue at Parliament relocated to eponymous Delhi roundabout

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant, which was shifted by the CPWD from the Parliament complex for construction work, was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at Pandit Pant Marg here on Wednesday.At the event, Union Hou...

U.N. rights boss calls for sanctions on Sri Lankan ex-commanders

The U.N. human rights chief urged states on Wednesday to impose targeted sanctions on former Sri Lankan military commanders, including the current army chief, linked to alleged atrocities during the last years of a 26-year civil war that en...

Legal provision for maintenance for needy kin under CrPC a social legislation: HC

Terming the statutory mandate for a financially capable man to maintain his wife, children and parents a social legislation, the Allahabad High Court has said the proceeding under it is of summary nature and is aimed at providing quick reli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021