Left Menu

Pirates who kidnapped Turks make contact to talk ransom -media

Pirates who kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday have made their first contact with the shipping company to discuss a ransom, Turkish state media reported on Thursday. "Communication has been established with crew members of the Mozart container ship," Istanbul-based Boden Shipping, which provides technical management services for the vessel, was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:10 IST
Pirates who kidnapped Turks make contact to talk ransom -media
Image Credit: pxfuel

Pirates who kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday have made their first contact with the shipping company to discuss a ransom, Turkish state media reported on Thursday.

"Communication has been established with crew members of the Mozart container ship," Istanbul-based Boden Shipping, which provides technical management services for the vessel, was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency. "Information has been obtained that all 15 crew members are in good health, not wounded and together," it said.

One sailor, an Azerbaijani citizen, was killed in the raid while those kidnapped are from Turkey, according to the respective governments and a crew list seen by Reuters. Accounts from crew, family members and security sources described a sophisticated and well-orchestrated attack on Saturday in which armed pirates boarded the ship and breached its protective citadel, possibly with explosives.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was headed to Cape Town from Lagos when it was attacked 160 km (100 miles) off Sao Tome island on Saturday, maritime reports showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Introductory phone call between Jaishankar and Blinken soon: MEA

An introductory phone call between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Antony Blinken will be scheduled soon and it will be an important opportunity to discuss the bilateral as well as regional and global iss...

Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official

The head of Russias consumer safety watchdog said on Thursday that around 20-25 of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies, TASS news agency reported.Russias coronavirus task force has reported 19,138 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, in...

Govt gets dividend cheque of Rs 12.51 cr from FAGMIL

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Thursday received a dividend of Rs 12.51 crore from FCI Aravali Gypsum Minerals India Ltd FAGMIL for 2019-20 fiscal year.The minister received the cheque from Brigadier Amar Singh Ra...

Shriram Transport Q3 profit down 17 pc on additional pandemic provision

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Thursday reported 17 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 727.72 crore for December quarter 2020-21 as it made additional provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.The key net interest income rose to R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021