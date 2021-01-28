Left Menu

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:52 IST
Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.

The survey -- conducted around Whatsapp new proposed policy across the country covering over 17,000 respondents -- found that five per cent users have deleted the app, while 22 per cent claimed to have reduced using the mobile messaging platform.

''Whatsapp and Facebook must reconsider this feedback and make changes to their policy if they are serious about Whatsapp Pay becoming a key player in the UPI payments space in India. Currently, Google Pay, Phone Pe and Paytm have a majority of the market share in this segment,'' the survey by online platform Localcirlces said.

Early this month, WhatsApp informed users of an update in its terms of service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products.

It also stated that users will have to agree to the new terms and policy by February 8, 2021, in order to continue using WhatsApp.

However, the mobile messaging app has deferred the update to May after it received flak over its new privacy policy and terms of service.

Around 92 per cent people in the survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties.

Around 79 per cent respondents said that they are not likely to use Whatsapp Business Accounts if the instant messaging app decides to implement the policy in May.

The survey found that while 55 per cent of citizens have downloaded alternative apps, 21 per cent are actively using it.

''Many users may have already had the Signal and Telegram apps on their phones before the new Whatsapp policy changes were proposed,'' the report said.

Another survey by market research and analysis firm BM Nxt, 82 per cent users expressed displeasure over the new policy of Whatsapp and 72 per cent respondents said they were open to switching to other messaging platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spain blames EU for dwindling COVID-19 vaccine supplies - newspaper

Spains health ministry is blaming the European Union for delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries that have forced the Madrid region to halt new inoculations, El Mundo newspaper quoted a leaked official document as saying. With stocks dwindlin...

Cong, LF finalise seat sharing in 193 seats in WB, decision on rest 101 later

The Congress and Left Front onThursday finalised sharing of 193 seats of the total 294 inWest Bengal assembly with the Left parties getting the lionsshare of 101 seats.Announcing the poll deal, state Congress presidentAdhir Chowdhury Thursd...

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage halts COVID-19 first jabs in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Kenya: Gaming company donates medical supplies worth Ksh1.5 million to Dandora 2 Health Centre

Mozzart, the leading gaming company, continues to provide support to the healthcare system of Kenya through numerous donations to several hospitals every week, according to a report by Ghafla.Mozzart has donated Intensive Care Unit ICU medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021