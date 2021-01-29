Left Menu

WhatsApp users can now move chat history to Telegram: Here's how

Meanwhile, Telegram's new update also brings a host of new features for users seeking more privacy and freedom. With this update, the platform now allows users to delete call logs and messages for both sides as well as groups for all members at any time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 08:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telegram has added the ability for users of other messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to move their chat history - both individual chats and groups -including videos and documents to its platform.

With this new feature, messages and media will be imported into the current day and will also include their original timestamps. All members of the chat on Telegram will be able to see the imported messages.

Here's how to move your chat history from WhatsApp:

WhatsApp for Android

Android users need to follow these step to migrate their chat history to Telegram:

  • open a WhatsApp chat
  • tap ⋮ > More > Export Chat
  • choose Telegram in the Share menu

WhatsApp for iOS

To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS:

  • open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp
  • tap Export Chat
  • select Telegram in the Share menu

WhatsApp for iOS also lets users export chats directly from the chat list

  • swipe left on a chat
  • tap '…'
  • tap Export Chat

Voice chats have also been improved with the ability to adjust the volume of individual participants to manage microphone levels. Other changes include improved audio player, fade effect, greeting stickers for new chats, new interface animations on Android, accessibility improvements for both TalkBack and VoiceOver users and the ability to report fake channels or groups.

