Google Play to allow real-money gambling apps, ads in more countries

At present, Google Play store allows content and services that facilitate online gambling in four countries- Brazil, Ireland, France, and the UK. The Google Play policy update which is scheduled to come into effect on March 1, 2021, will allow gambling apps in 15 more countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming Google Play policy changes will soon allow real-money gambling apps, ads related to real-money gambling and daily fantasy sports apps in more countries worldwide, according to a new report by 9to5Google.

At present, Google Play Store allows content and services that facilitate online gambling in four countries- Brazil, Ireland, France, and the UK. The updated Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests policy which is scheduled to come into effect on March 1, 2021, will allow gambling apps in 15 more countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

"We're updating our Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests policy so more developers around the world can build sustainable businesses, and in a way that helps keep consumers safe," says Google Play Policy Center page.

According to the page, Google Play only allows valid licensed or authorized gambling apps that have the following types of online gambling products:

  • Online casino games
  • Lotteries
  • Sports betting
  • Daily Fantasy Sports

Meanwhile, Google India on Thursday announced that as part of the very first policy update of 2021, it is clarifying and simplifying the policies around loyalty programs and features to safeguard users and optimize the developer experience.

The update provides more clarity on policy requirements for loyalty program disclosures and updated guidance on the use of features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, a guessing game, or a 1:1 points redemption to drive loyalty.

"While we do not allow Real Money Gambling apps on the Play Store in India, we remain committed to engaging with industry and government bodies as they deliberate on measures that will best support this industry," the company said.

"Striking the right balance between developer creativity and user trust is critical to building a thriving ecosystem that enables these innovative solutions to become successful businesses. We accomplish this balance through a set of policies that are regularly reviewed and revised, to ensure that we do right by both developers and users."

