DRDO to showcase its prowess during Aero India-2021

The Defence Research andDevelopment Organisation (DRDO) will exhibit its latestdefence technologies and demonstrate many systems during theAero India-2021 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station inBengaluru from February 3 to 5.

Themed around Atmanirbhar Bharat, more than 300products, technologies, innovations in the indoor, outdoor,static and flying display during the show will be displayed,the DRDO said in a statement.

According to the organisation, more than 30laboratories of DRDO connected to aeronautical developmentwill exhibit their products and technological achievements inthis mega event.

The major attraction of DRDOs participation in theevent is the flying display of Airborne Early Warning& Control(AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCANavy.

While the air display will show the aerodynamiccapabilities of the aircraft, LCA navy will also be on Tarmacfor static display.

''The DRDO is developing technologies for all majordefence domains and has been participating in this exhibitionin a big way in all its editions,'' said the DRDO.

It also said it has been working towards AtmanirbharBharat and has taken up many policy initiatives to workclosely with all stakeholders of the ecosystem.

The models and exhibits are shown in varioustechnology categories and thrust is on digital display of datato highlight the product details.

The highlights of indoor systems include Combat FreeFall System, models of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA),ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target, Twin Engine DeckBased Fighter (TEDBF), FCS System for Light Combat Aircraftand Aerostat Systems.

The displays will also include Nirbhay missile and P-16 Heavy Drop System.

In the area of materials, titanium sponge beingdeveloped for INS Vikrant, the aircraft carrier will be shownalong with other important products for aeronauticsapplications.

The DRDO said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFebruary 3 will release DRDO export compendium, New Procedurefor Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraftand Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) document for airworthinesscertification, Aeronautical Research and Development Board(AR&DB) Golden Jubilee Stamp and documents on Journey of theboard towards Golden Jubilee of AR&DB.

Among the missiles, full scale models of variousSurface to Air missiles like Astra, Long Range Surface to AirMissile (LRSAM), Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile(QRSAM), Air to Air Missile Astra, New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (NGARM) and Smart Anti Airfield Weapon(SAAW) are being shown.

Besides the missiles, technology sub-systems like RFSeeker, IIR Seeker, PINAKA Guidance Kit, Model of rail trackrocket sled (RTRS) facility and exploder for naval warheadsetc will also be on display.

Indian Maritime Simulation System (IMSAS), Air WarfareSimulation System and the Air Defence Simulation System arealso planned to be demonstrated as working systems.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

