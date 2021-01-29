Left Menu

Google Chrome rolls out tab groups, grid layout support for Andriod users

Tech giant Google has started rolling out Chrome 88 with better security and tab search features. The browser is adding the much-awaited tab grouping and grid view for tabs feature on Android.

ANI | California | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:04 IST
Google Chrome rolls out tab groups, grid layout support for Andriod users
Google Chrome logo. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Google has started rolling out Chrome 88 with better security and tab search features. The browser is adding the much-awaited tab grouping and grid view for tabs feature on Android. Mashable quoted a report by 9To5Google report which states that with the update, Chrome for Android is getting a new grid-like view for its tab-page. Instead of displaying the opened tabs as a scrollable list, the Android version of Chrome will now display them as small cards arranged in a grid. The display is identical to the iOS version of Chrome in which this grid-view for tabs has been available for quite some time now.

The new grid-view for tabs on Chrome for Android now allows users to form tab groups by stacking multiple tab-pages into a single card on the tab-view page. This way, users can create tab-groups of similar tabs or keep miscellaneous tabs in a single group while browsing the web on their Android devices. As reported by Mashable, creating tab-groups is as easy as dragging and dropping tabs on top of each other or selecting 'Group Tabs' from the overflow menu. There is also a new 'Open in new tab in group' option for links and webpages on Chrome for Android.

When users open a tab-group, they will be able to see the favicons of the webpages that are included in that tab-group at a bottom-bar, with the current one highlighted with a blue circle. They can tap each of them to instantly switch between the tabs in the group and also close any of them by tapping the "x" button on the favicons. Per Mashable, the update that brings these features to Chrome for Android started rolling out with Chrome 88 for some users. However, now it seems the update is rolling for more users via a server-side switch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Colombia reports almost 700 migrants stranded in Caribbean region

Some 700 migrants bound for the United States are stranded on a Caribbean beach in Colombia because the South American countrys borders remain closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the migration agency said on Friday. The migrants are s...

India, Israel deliberate on UN agenda

India and Israel have held wide-ranging discussions on issues on the UN agenda including recent developments in the Middle East, climate change and sustainable development goals, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.Bilateral For...

Ukraine needs 15 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines more - government

Ukraine needs to buy 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to the number it expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme and from China, the government said on Friday.It said in a statement that the country was planning to v...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021