Left Menu

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

The 5G SA network rollout which is currently underway will allow StarHub to run 5G technology completely independent of 4G whilst giving it the ability to simultaneously connect a vast number of devices and offer game-changing mobility solutions that thrive on ultra-high-speed, low-latency, secure campus networking capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-02-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 09:01 IST
Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Tuesday announced its collaboration with StarHub, a leading Singaporean telecommunications company, to jointly deploy a new cloud-native 5G core network to manage 5G standalone (SA) bandwidth demand which is set to grow tremendously.

This development comes six months after the longstanding partners launched Singapore's first non-standalone (NSA) 5G services for consumers and enterprises. The fresh collaboration will enable StarHub to introduce new digital services and encourage industry adoption of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

"Nokia fueled an important transition for our networks, bringing us into the 5G era, enabling new use cases and services, such as network slicing. Together we are committed to supporting the government's national strategic Smart Nation initiatives, to drive growth and competitiveness globally, and nationwide 5G is a crucial step as Singapore strives for economic and technological growth," said Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer, StarHub.

The 5G SA network rollout which is currently underway in Singapore will allow StarHub to run 5G technology completely independent of 4G whilst giving it the ability to simultaneously connect a vast number of devices and offer game-changing mobility solutions that thrive on ultra-high-speed, low-latency, secure campus networking capabilities.

StarHub is expected to launch a 5G SA data service for its customers later this year, allowing them to enjoy new digital services such as AR for entertainment, education and healthcare. With 5G SA services, businesses can use 5G enhanced mobile broadband service to enable e-sports and augmented reality/virtual reality live feeds anywhere.

StarHub partnered with Nokia to deploy a 5G SA trial network at IMDA's 5G testing facility Living Lab@PIXEL in one-north the company is also working with industry players including Nanyang Polytechnic and National University of Singapore to explore innovative 5G solutions that can enhance higher education experiences, address industry needs and test use cases.

Commenting on the collaboration, Daniel Jaeger, Head of South East Asia Market Unit at Nokia, said, "Leveraging our market-leading 5G solutions, Nokia is proud and committed to continue working with StarHub to bring advance 5G services that will deliver a consistent and enhanced user experience, as well as new revenue opportunities for its enterprise customers."

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese syringe producers under pressure as vaccination programmes drive order surge

Chinese syringe makers are warning that they may only be able to fulfil some orders as late as June, as global coronavirus vaccination programmes put unprecedented levels of pressure on their factory lines and snarl the countrys own vaccine...

12 children in Maharashtra's Yavatmal administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine

Twelve children under five years of age were admitted to a hospital after they were administered sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine in Maharashtras Yavatmal on Monday, informed Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive Officer Shrikr...

Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

Chinas top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in Chinas internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet.Yang Jiechi, d...

Liverpool sign Davies and Kabak; Minamino makes switch to Southampton

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Japan international has headed to St Marys after a deal was agreed with Southampton on the transfer deadline day. Minamino played ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021