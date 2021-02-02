Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Nokia on Tuesday announced its collaboration with StarHub, a leading Singaporean telecommunications company, to jointly deploy a new cloud-native 5G core network to manage 5G standalone (SA) bandwidth demand which is set to grow tremendously.

This development comes six months after the longstanding partners launched Singapore's first non-standalone (NSA) 5G services for consumers and enterprises. The fresh collaboration will enable StarHub to introduce new digital services and encourage industry adoption of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

"Nokia fueled an important transition for our networks, bringing us into the 5G era, enabling new use cases and services, such as network slicing. Together we are committed to supporting the government's national strategic Smart Nation initiatives, to drive growth and competitiveness globally, and nationwide 5G is a crucial step as Singapore strives for economic and technological growth," said Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer, StarHub.

The 5G SA network rollout which is currently underway in Singapore will allow StarHub to run 5G technology completely independent of 4G whilst giving it the ability to simultaneously connect a vast number of devices and offer game-changing mobility solutions that thrive on ultra-high-speed, low-latency, secure campus networking capabilities.

StarHub is expected to launch a 5G SA data service for its customers later this year, allowing them to enjoy new digital services such as AR for entertainment, education and healthcare. With 5G SA services, businesses can use 5G enhanced mobile broadband service to enable e-sports and augmented reality/virtual reality live feeds anywhere.

StarHub partnered with Nokia to deploy a 5G SA trial network at IMDA's 5G testing facility Living Lab@PIXEL in one-north the company is also working with industry players including Nanyang Polytechnic and National University of Singapore to explore innovative 5G solutions that can enhance higher education experiences, address industry needs and test use cases.

Commenting on the collaboration, Daniel Jaeger, Head of South East Asia Market Unit at Nokia, said, "Leveraging our market-leading 5G solutions, Nokia is proud and committed to continue working with StarHub to bring advance 5G services that will deliver a consistent and enhanced user experience, as well as new revenue opportunities for its enterprise customers."