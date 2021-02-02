TicWatch Pro 3 GPS firmware update brings new features, bug fixes

Mobvoi has started rolling out a new firmware update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS variant with several improvements and bug fixes. The new update is arriving as version PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001.

Announcing the update on Mobvoi forums, the company said the firmware is rolling out in stages and it will reach all TicWatch Pro 3 GPS users by February 4th.

The firmware update also brings new features including the ability to adjust the essential screen's date format (DD-MM/MM-DD) and turn on the backlight via the power button in the essential mode.

Here's the full changelog for the latest TicWatch Pro 3 GPS firmware update:

Features:

Support adjusting the essential screen's date format (DD-MM/MM-DD) through the Essential Mode app.

Support turning on the backlight through the power button in the essential mode.

Support turning off the essential screen's auto-backlight in the Essential Mode app.

Enable the notification sound (Can be adjusted in Settings --> Sound --> Ring volume).

Improvements:

Improved the speed of the Tilt-to-wake screen by about 1/4 second.

Solved the issue where sometimes the steps in the essential mode might be partially lost after restarting.

Improved the smoothness of sliding.

Optimized the responsive area at the edge of the screen.

Reduced the backlight brightness of the essential screen.

Improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones.

Bug Fixes: