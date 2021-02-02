JK Tyre join hands with NATRAX to develop test track in Pithampur

JK Tyre & Industries on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) to develop a test track at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NATRAX towards the development and polishing of wet grip test track at Pithampur, the tyre maker said in a statement.

NATRAX is one of the automotive testing and certification centres under NATRIP, a flagship project of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

It consists of 16 test tracks, covering aspects such as speed, braking, off-road, comfort, sustainability, noise and friction.

The Pithampur track will be used to test the safety aspect of tyres. JK Tyre said it would be testing its future range of products at the facility upon its completion.

''We have been working towards driving innovation and tech-excellence in the Indian tyre industry. With our experience and expertise, we are rightly placed to lead this project with NATRAX,'' JK Tyre and Industries Technical Director VK Misra said.

