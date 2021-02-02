Left Menu

FAA clears way for SpaceX Starship SN9 flight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday that it cleared the way for the flight of SpaceX Starship SN9, saying it complies with all safety and related federal regulations. Prior to the Starship SN8 test launch in December, SpaceX sought a waiver to exceed the maximum public risk allowed by federal safety regulations.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:31 IST
FAA clears way for SpaceX Starship SN9 flight
Representative image

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday that it cleared the way for the flight of SpaceX Starship SN9, saying it complies with all safety and related federal regulations.

Prior to the Starship SN8 test launch in December, SpaceX sought a waiver to exceed the maximum public risk allowed by federal safety regulations. After the FAA denied the request, SpaceX proceeded with the flight. The FAA required SpaceX to conduct an investigation of the incident after the flight and all testing that could affect public safety at the Boca Chica, Texas, launch site was suspended until the investigation was completed.

The FAA said it had approved the company's corrective actions to protect public safety late Monday and the corrective actions arising from the SN8 incident are incorporated into the SN9 launch license. Last week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted "Unlike its aircraft division, which is fine, the FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure. Their rules are meant for a handful of expendable launches per year from a few government facilities. Under those rules, humanity will never get to Mars."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP TDP chief sent to 14-day remand for attacking YSRCP-backed candidate

Telugu Desam Party TDP Andhra Pradesh President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was arrested at his house in Nimmada village for attacking YSRCP-backed candidate Kinjarapu Appanna on Tuesday morning. He was produced before the Sessions Court in Kotab...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries from Feb 3 - state news agency

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported....

Trump lawyers, House Democrats spar over looming impeachment trial

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate has no authority to try him as a private citizen on an impeachment charge that he incited an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, while the Democratic lawmakers who...

QUOTE BOX-Reaction to the death of UK's Captain Tom Moore

Tributes poured in on Tuesday following the death of Captain Tom Moore, 100, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. QUEEN ELIZABETHBuckingh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021