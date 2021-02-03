Left Menu

Robotic dog Spot learns new tricks with addition of helping hand

"The moment that it can sense the world and interact with it based on what it's sensing, that starts opening up a wide variety of new applications for Spot," Perry told Reuters, while conceding the dexterity of Spot's gripper is "several degrees away from the fine motor skills we would expect from a human hand." Spot's arm was teased in a video showing Spot dancing alongside other Boston Dynamics robots to the song "Do You Love Me?".

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:28 IST
Robotic dog Spot learns new tricks with addition of helping hand
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A dog-like robot named Spot, seen dancing in a viral video, can now not only bring your slippers, it can pick up dirty laundry, open doors and even plant flowers.

U.S. robotics company Boston Dynamics on Tuesday unveiled a new version of four-legged Spot with an arm and the ability to charge itself, allowing it to work around the clock. Spot went on sale last June, starting at $74,500. Now over 400 robots are working around the world, including on a factory floor at Ford Motor Corp and helping with oil rig inspection for BP Plc.

The new arm with a gripper at the end was top of the wish list for many clients, said Michael Perry, vice president of business development for Boston Dynamics. "The moment that it can sense the world and interact with it based on what it's sensing, that starts opening up a wide variety of new applications for Spot," Perry told Reuters, while conceding the dexterity of Spot's gripper is "several degrees away from the fine motor skills we would expect from a human hand."

Spot's arm was teased in a video showing Spot dancing alongside other Boston Dynamics robots to the song "Do You Love Me?". The YouTube video has nearly 28 million views since its release on Dec. 29. (https://bit.ly/3awg4Uo) Hyundai Motor Group recently agreed to buy a controlling stake in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that values the robot maker at $1.1 billion.

Perry believes the public will soon embrace robots as tools to make life easier. "Five years from now when Spot is doing a last 100-metre food delivery, they're not going to be thinking, 'oh, that's a scary robot'. They're going to be thinking, why didn't my burrito get here faster? We're hoping that that day comes pretty soon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Northeast digs out, flights resume after major snowstorm

People across the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday were digging themselves out from a massive storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the region as airlines resumed flights and officials expressed relief the damage had not been worse. At lea...

Italian president summons ex-ECB chief Draghi for govt talks

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for talks on Wednesday, an official announced just minutes after the head of state said he wanted to put together a new, high profile gover...

Russian police detain more than 500 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor

Russian police detained more than 500 people on Tuesday, the day a court ruled to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.Police detained Navalnys supporters early on Tuesday as ...

QUOTES-Reaction to jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Here are some reactions to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN, IN A STATEMENTWe reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021