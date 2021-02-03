Google parent Alphabet quarterly sales beat estimates

Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending during the holiday season.

Revenue rose to $56.9 billion in the fourth quarter, from $46.08 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $53.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

