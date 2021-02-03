Google parent Alphabet quarterly sales beat estimates

Google parent Alphabet quarterly sales beat estimatesReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:33 IST
Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending during the holiday season.
Revenue rose to $56.9 billion in the fourth quarter, from $46.08 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had expected revenue of $53.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alphabet Inc