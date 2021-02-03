Left Menu

Microsoft backs Australia's proposed media laws targeting Google, Facebook

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 07:33 IST
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it fully supported proposed new laws in Australia that would force internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to pay domestic media outlets for their content.

"While Microsoft is not subject to the legislation currently pending, we'd be willing to live by these rules if the government designates us," the software giant said in a statement.

Both Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook have called the laws unworkable and said last month they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead.

