Adobe Acrobat web updated with new productivity tools

Acrobat web has added the ability for users to split a large PDF into multiple, smaller files. Using the Acrobat PDF splitter tool, users can add a divider line and quickly separate PDF pages into multiple files.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:20 IST
Image Credit: Adobe

Adobe Acrobat web has introduced new easy-to-use, secure, and free tools to tackle PDF tasks in the browser. With this update, Acrobat web users can quickly and easily password protect a PDF, split a PDF into two or merging multiple PDFs into one file, all without downloading the app.

"Acrobat web is a super simple way to tackle a plethora of PDF tasks right in your browser. Actions, such as converting a file to a PDF, compressing, or e-signing, should be easy to get done, and free for everyone to try. Today, we are unveiling a new wave of powerful, free, browser-based tools," Adobe said in a blog post.

Here is how to use the new productivity tools on the Acrobat web:

Password protect PDF files

With Acrobat Web, users can now create a password-protected PDF to prevent unauthorized file access. Here's how to add a password to your PDF:

  • Open Adobe Acrobat web
  • Click the 'Select a file' button or drag and drop a PDF into the drop zone
  • Enter a strong password (Acrobat will let you know your password strength)
  • Retype the password to confirm it
  • Click Set password and you're done

Split PDFs

Acrobat web has added the ability for users to split a large PDF into multiple, smaller files. Using the Acrobat PDF splitter tool, users can add a divider line and quickly separate PDF pages into multiple files.

Here's how to split a PDF file:

  • Click the 'Select a file' button on the top or simply drag and drop a PDF into the drop zone
  • Sign in to Acrobat
  • Select divider lines to designate specific page ranges.
  • Click Save
  • Acrobat will save the split files in your original Document Cloud folder or a new folder created by Acrobat and you can download or share them to others

Merge PDFs

With Adobe Acrobat PDF merger tool, users can combine multiple PDFs into a single PDF document. To combine PDF documents into one file, follow these steps:

  • Open Adobe Acrobat web
  • Click 'Select a file'
  • Select the PDF files you wish to merge and reorder them if needed
  • Click 'Merge files' button

Apart from these tools, Adobe has also added few shortcuts like PDF.new, Sign.new, CompressPDF.new, ConvertPDF.new and WordtoPDF.new to boost the productivity of Acrobat web users.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

