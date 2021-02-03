Adobe Acrobat web updated with new productivity tools

Adobe Acrobat web has introduced new easy-to-use, secure, and free tools to tackle PDF tasks in the browser. With this update, Acrobat web users can quickly and easily password protect a PDF, split a PDF into two or merging multiple PDFs into one file, all without downloading the app.

"Acrobat web is a super simple way to tackle a plethora of PDF tasks right in your browser. Actions, such as converting a file to a PDF, compressing, or e-signing, should be easy to get done, and free for everyone to try. Today, we are unveiling a new wave of powerful, free, browser-based tools," Adobe said in a blog post.

Here is how to use the new productivity tools on the Acrobat web:

Password protect PDF files

With Acrobat Web, users can now create a password-protected PDF to prevent unauthorized file access. Here's how to add a password to your PDF:

Open Adobe Acrobat web

Click the ' Select a file' button or drag and drop a PDF into the drop zone

button or drag and drop a PDF into the drop zone Enter a strong password (Acrobat will let you know your password strength)

Retype the password to confirm it

Click Set password and you're done

Split PDFs

Acrobat web has added the ability for users to split a large PDF into multiple, smaller files. Using the Acrobat PDF splitter tool, users can add a divider line and quickly separate PDF pages into multiple files.

Here's how to split a PDF file:

Click the 'Select a file' button on the top or simply drag and drop a PDF into the drop zone

Sign in to Acrobat

Select divider lines to designate specific page ranges.

Click Save

Acrobat will save the split files in your original Document Cloud folder or a new folder created by Acrobat and you can download or share them to others

Merge PDFs

With Adobe Acrobat PDF merger tool, users can combine multiple PDFs into a single PDF document. To combine PDF documents into one file, follow these steps:

Open Adobe Acrobat web

Click 'Select a file'

Select the PDF files you wish to merge and reorder them if needed

Click 'Merge files' button

Apart from these tools, Adobe has also added few shortcuts like PDF.new, Sign.new, CompressPDF.new, ConvertPDF.new and WordtoPDF.new to boost the productivity of Acrobat web users.