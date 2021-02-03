Metal birds dazzle at Bengaluru air show

Metal birds dazzle at Bengaluru air showPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:17 IST
India on Wednesday displayed theprowess in military aeronautics at the opening session of the13th edition of the biennial Aero India-2021, inaugurated byDefence Minister Rajnath Singhat the Yelahanka Air ForceStation here.
While the indigenously developed Tejas-LCA helicoptersand Surya Kiran aircraft stole the show, Sukhoi, Rafale, Hawkand the American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber were among the starattractions.
For the B-1B, of the 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air ForceBase, South Dakota, this is a historic moment and marks thefirst time an American bomber has touched down in India in thehistory of the Republic, according to U.S. officials.
The B-1B Lancer carries the largest conventional payloadof both guided and unguided weapons in the U.S. Air Force andis considered the backbone of Americas long-range bomberforce, they said.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited came up with 'Aatma-nirbhar Formation Flight' consisting its products such as LCAtrainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 andCivil Do-228 which flew in a special formation showcasing thespectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in thetrainer segment.
There was a scintillating display of 'Dhanush' formationby the Light Combat Helicopters and 'Netra' formationshowcasing the Defence Research Development Organisationsflying display of Airborne Early Warning and Control System(AEW&C).
The jaw-dropping manoeuvres by the Surya Kiran lightcombat aircraft left the audience spellbound.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
42 aircraft to feature in Republic Day flypast, Rafale jet to be showstopper
42 aircraft to feature in Republic Day flypast, Rafale jet to be showstopper
IAF to deploy Rafale, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000 jets in exercise with French air force
Indian, French Rafale fighters kickstart Desert Knight wargames
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to fly in a French Rafale fighter