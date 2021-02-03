Left Menu

Metal birds dazzle at Bengaluru air show

03-02-2021
India on Wednesday displayed theprowess in military aeronautics at the opening session of the13th edition of the biennial Aero India-2021, inaugurated byDefence Minister Rajnath Singhat the Yelahanka Air ForceStation here.

While the indigenously developed Tejas-LCA helicoptersand Surya Kiran aircraft stole the show, Sukhoi, Rafale, Hawkand the American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber were among the starattractions.

For the B-1B, of the 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air ForceBase, South Dakota, this is a historic moment and marks thefirst time an American bomber has touched down in India in thehistory of the Republic, according to U.S. officials.

The B-1B Lancer carries the largest conventional payloadof both guided and unguided weapons in the U.S. Air Force andis considered the backbone of Americas long-range bomberforce, they said.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited came up with 'Aatma-nirbhar Formation Flight' consisting its products such as LCAtrainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 andCivil Do-228 which flew in a special formation showcasing thespectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in thetrainer segment.

There was a scintillating display of 'Dhanush' formationby the Light Combat Helicopters and 'Netra' formationshowcasing the Defence Research Development Organisationsflying display of Airborne Early Warning and Control System(AEW&C).

The jaw-dropping manoeuvres by the Surya Kiran lightcombat aircraft left the audience spellbound.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

