Google, Zoom team up on service enhancements for Chromebooks

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-02-2021 07:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 07:23 IST
As COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distance learning and remote work, Google is focusing on improving Chromebooks behind the scenes to make the process of teaching and learning as smooth as possible.

"No matter how today's students are learning — at home, in a hybrid model or in school — they deserve a clear connection to educators and classmates. Making sure devices can handle video conferences all day while running various apps and software that require a lot of power is incredibly important. That's why we've been focused on improving Chromebooks, so they can work harder in the background as teaching and learning proceed smoothly," Google wrote in a blog post.

According to the search giant, it has improved the way videos are streamed on Google Meet, making it easier for users to select grid view that allows them to see up to 49 people at the same time as well as the ability to see themselves as a tile on the video call.

Google has also improved the camera and video feed performance and efficiency of Chromebooks and now it is focused on making Meet adapt more intelligently to the device and the network as well. When sharing screens or taking notes during a meeting, the Meet's video resolution or frame rate may be decreased slightly so that video performance doesn't suffer.

"Meet will now also adapt to the speed of your network by temporarily turning off some video feeds, to make sure you're not interrupted if many people are using your connection at the same time," Google added.

Further, Google said that Zoom users will see performance improvements as engineering teams from both the companies have collaborated on service enhancements for Chrome devices. Similar to Google Meet, Zoom will adjust video performance based on devices in use and what participants are using their devices to do.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

