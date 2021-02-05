Left Menu

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 08:58 IST
Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, according to an update on its website.

Earlier in the day, Robinhood's website showed that the trading limit on GameStop's shares was set at 500, while for AMC the limit was set at 5,500 shares. (https://bit.ly/3cJzNmm)

