Telegram tops list of most downloaded non-gaming apps in January 2021

Telegram witnessed more than 63 million installs in January 2021, 3.8 times its downloads in January 2020. It is worth noting that the messaging app surpassed TikTok to become the most downloaded non-gaming app in the overall category between January 1 to 31st, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

WhatsApp rival app Telegram has become the most downloaded non-gaming app for January 2021 globally, with the highest number of install from India, according to latest estimates from Sensor Tower.

TikTok grabbed second stop in the list, followed by Signal, Facebook and WhatsApp in the third, fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Other apps in the top 10 list include - Instagram, Zoom, MX TakaTak, Snapchat and Messenger.

According to Sensor Tower, India topped the list of countries with the largest number of Telegram installs at 24 percent, followed by Indonesia at 10 percent.

Telegram and Signal gained massive popularity after WhatsApp introduced its new Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, asking users to either accept the updated terms by February 8 or lose access to their accounts. However, the Facebook-owned messaging app later deferred the date to May 15, 2021, saying that there has been a lot of misinformation causing concern and it wants to help everyone understand its principles and the facts.

