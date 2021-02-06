Left Menu

Delhi govt launches social media handles of ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign

Our government is providing all possible facilities to the people to turn this EV campaign into a mass movement. Earlier this week, Kejriwal launched the mass awareness campaign to sensitise Delihiites about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles from pollution causing petrol and diesel ones.Social media outreach is one of the major components of the 8-week campaign.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:02 IST
Delhi govt launches social media handles of ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi government on Saturday launched social media handles of the 'Switch Delhi' campaign to connect directly with people even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that efforts are being made to turn the electric vehicle awareness drive into a mass movement. According to an official statement, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi will lead the social media outreach for the campaign on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and Instagram.

The social media handles will be used for responding to queries and misconceptions about electric vehicles, addressing grievances, and for sensitising the public on the benefits of EVs, the statement said.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan praised the 'Switch Delhi' campaign on Twitter saying it was a step towards controlling pollution. Replying to Haasan, Kejriwal tweeted ''Thank you @ikamalhaasan ji, we are committed to develop Delhi as a world-class & pollution-free EV city. Our government is providing all possible facilities to the people to turn this EV campaign into a mass movement.'' Earlier this week, Kejriwal launched the mass awareness campaign to sensitise Delihiites about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles from pollution causing petrol and diesel ones.

Social media outreach is one of the major components of the 8-week campaign. The Delhi government's EV policy launched in August last year envisages that 1 out of every 4 vehicles sold in Delhi should be an electric vehicle by 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Chakka jam': Farmers block roads in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers on Saturday parked their tractor-trailers in the middle of roads and raised slogans against the Centre during a three-hour-long chakka jam agitation in Punjab and Haryana.Women took part in the stir in a sizeable number at several p...

Vietnam expects to receive first COVID vaccines before end of March

Vietnam is expected to get access to the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX sharing scheme within the first quarter, its government said on Friday. COVAX has allocated at least 330 million doses of vaccines to poorer countries...

Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow and cut debt

Italys central bank called on Saturday for cohesion as the country battles a government crisis, saying it was imperative to revive growth and reduce a public debt that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed to levels last seen after World War ...

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar missed training because of gastroenteritis and his fitness will be assessed later in the day ahead of Sundays trip to face bitter rival Marseille, the club said Saturday.French champion PSG also said that bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021