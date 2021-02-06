Delhi govt launches social media handles of ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign
Our government is providing all possible facilities to the people to turn this EV campaign into a mass movement. Earlier this week, Kejriwal launched the mass awareness campaign to sensitise Delihiites about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles from pollution causing petrol and diesel ones.Social media outreach is one of the major components of the 8-week campaign.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:02 IST
The Delhi government on Saturday launched social media handles of the 'Switch Delhi' campaign to connect directly with people even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that efforts are being made to turn the electric vehicle awareness drive into a mass movement. According to an official statement, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi will lead the social media outreach for the campaign on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and Instagram.
The social media handles will be used for responding to queries and misconceptions about electric vehicles, addressing grievances, and for sensitising the public on the benefits of EVs, the statement said.
Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan praised the 'Switch Delhi' campaign on Twitter saying it was a step towards controlling pollution. Replying to Haasan, Kejriwal tweeted ''Thank you @ikamalhaasan ji, we are committed to develop Delhi as a world-class & pollution-free EV city. Our government is providing all possible facilities to the people to turn this EV campaign into a mass movement.'' Earlier this week, Kejriwal launched the mass awareness campaign to sensitise Delihiites about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles from pollution causing petrol and diesel ones.
Social media outreach is one of the major components of the 8-week campaign. The Delhi government's EV policy launched in August last year envisages that 1 out of every 4 vehicles sold in Delhi should be an electric vehicle by 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ILO and LinkedIn launch two-year data insights partnership
Complete construction work of Rani Khera business park in time-bound manner: Kejriwal
Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year, says Kejriwal
Delhi's health system didn't collapse during pandemic: Kejriwal
Kejriwal greets people on Republic Day