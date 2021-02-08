Left Menu

Mainland China users of Clubhouse app say experiencing internet access disruptions

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:33 IST
Mainland China users of Clubhouse app say experiencing internet access disruptions

Mainland China users of Clubhouse said that they were experiencing internet access disruptions to the U.S. social audio app, stoking concerns that the app has been blocked by the country's so-called Great Firewall.

Users of China's Twitter-like Weibo begun posting that they were having issues accessing the app at around 7:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In less than a decade, dental chain Orthosquare establishes 100+ clinics in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 8 ANIBusinessWire India Indian dental clinic chain, Orthosquare Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic Pvt. Ltd. is the fourth largest dental player in the country founded by Dr Riddhi Rathi Shet and Dr Kunal She...

Mainland China users of Clubhouse app say experiencing internet access disruptions

Mainland China users of the U.S. audio app Clubhouse said they were experiencing internet access disruptions, stoking concerns it had been blocked by Chinas so-called Great Firewall.Users of Chinas Twitter-like social media app Weibo began ...

Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC dispensation for not implementing centralschemes in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday her government has sent names of 2.5 lakh farmers tothe Centre for inclu...

Marathwada: 10L MSEDCL consumers get disconnection notices

The Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL has sentdisconnection notices via SMS to nearly 10 lakh consumers ineight districts of Marathwada, a senior official said onMonday.MSEDCL joint managing director Naresh Gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021