Europol: 10 held for alleged $100m cryptocurrency theft from celebs, others

Europol: 10 held for alleged $100m cryptocurrency theft from celebs, othersReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:39 IST
Europol, the European police agency, said on Wednesday it had assisted in the arrest of 10 hackers suspected of stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency in as "SIM-swapping" attack that allowed suspects to gain access to their victims' phones.
"The attacks orchestrated by this criminal gang targeted thousands of victims throughout 2020, including famous internet influencers, sport stars, musicians and their families," the agency said in a statement.
The arrests were made after an investigation with cooperation from Britain, the United States, Belgium, Malta and Canada, Europol said.
