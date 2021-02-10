Left Menu

Moj partners Snap to bolster tools for creators

This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snaps innovative Camera Kit technology to India, ShareChat Senior Vice President Product Gaurav Mishra said.He added that the newly launched collection of 30 Lenses will make content creation on Moj more fun.Moj has over 80 million monthly active users.We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Moj - our first Camera Kit partner in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:11 IST
Moj partners Snap to bolster tools for creators

Short video platform Moj on Wednesday said it has partnered Snap Inc - the parent company of Snapchat - for bringing AR (augmented reality) capabilities and rich camera features to its users.

As part of the partnership, Moj will integrate Snap's recently launched Camera Kit, allowing Moj creators to access Snapchat's Lens Carousel directly inside the app when creating content.

Moj will develop over 400 Lenses over multiple phases for its community to create more fun and entertaining short video content, a statement said.

Moj, which has released over 30 Lenses for its community to use, will also collaborate with Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC) in India to create more tailored experiences, it added.

''It has been our constant endeavour to create benchmarks of innovation and build camera technology for the future. This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snap's innovative Camera Kit technology to India,'' ShareChat Senior Vice President Product Gaurav Mishra said.

He added that the newly launched collection of 30 Lenses will make content creation on Moj more fun.

Moj has over 80 million monthly active users.

''We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Moj - our first Camera Kit partner in India. Our Camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy, and ephemerality enables us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities,'' Snap Inc Senior Vice President Content and Partnerships Ben Schwerin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution

Iranians staged a socially-distanced commemoration of their 1979 Islamic revolution on Wednesday, parading in vehicles to avoid infection rather than on foot and displaying ballistic missiles in defiance of Western efforts to curtail the pr...

India moving towards goal of self-sufficiency in pulses production: Tomar

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Food Processing Industries, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that India is moving towards the goal of self-sufficiency in pulses production. In the last ...

Red Fort incident: Delhi court sends man to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court Wednesday sent a man, arrested from Punjab, to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws.Iqbal Singh, carrying a reward ...

U'khand disaster: 2 listed as missing return home safely after being stranded in Chamoli

Two persons who were listed as missing in the avalanche and flash floods in Uttarakhand returned to their homes safely on Wednesday after being stranded in different areas of Chamoli district following the calamity three days ago, officials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021