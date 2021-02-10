Left Menu

Facebook to temporarily reduce political content for some users in few countries

Reducing the frequency of political content will mark initials steps to explore different ways to rank such content in people's feeds using different signals and understand their preferences, the company said in a blog post (https://bit.ly/370G5KA). Facebook will exempt content from official government agencies and services, as well as COVID-19 information from health organizations from the drill.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:32 IST
Facebook to temporarily reduce political content for some users in few countries
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would temporarily reduce political content appearing on New Feeds for some users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia this week and in the United States within the coming weeks. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in January that he wanted to "turn down the temperature" of political conversations on the social networking site because "people don't want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services."

The world's largest social network, which has received flack for not doing enough to remove hateful content from the platform, last month said it would stop recommending civic and political groups to users. Reducing the frequency of political content will mark initials steps to explore different ways to rank such content in people's feeds using different signals and understand their preferences, the company said in a blog post (https://bit.ly/370G5KA).

Facebook will exempt content from official government agencies and services, as well as COVID-19 information from health organizations from the drill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Soccer-European leagues' domestic TV revenue set to drop as competition fades

Revenues from footballs domestic broadcast rights deals are expected to fall across Europes top leagues this year, due to a lack of competition between broadcasters, in a further blow to COVID-19 hit clubs who have spent almost a year witho...

US welcomes resumption of 4G mobile internet in J-K

The United States on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of 4G mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it an important step for local residents. The State SCA the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the US State Department sa...

Israel plans "Green Pass" to leisure for COVID-immune on Feb 23

Israel plans to open up some hotels, gyms and other leisure facilities in two weeks to those documented as being immune to COVID-19, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday, in a possible harbinger of a wider emergence from the pan...

WIDER IMAGE-For Hungary's poor it's wood or food. Trash also burns, creating deadly smog

Zoltan Berki usually wakes up before dawn, as his five small children sleep next door, to feed the old iron furnace that stands in a wall cavity to warm up both rooms. This is the only part of his house that he can afford to heat during win...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021