Twitter will be a nicer place if move to Koo picks up pace: Omar

Twitter will be a nicer place if move to Koo picks up pace: OmarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:40 IST
Twitter would be a nicer place if the shift of its users to Indian micro-blogging site 'Koo' gathers pace, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday, in a backhanded compliment to the 10-month-old app.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks came after several Twitter users and government departments announced joining the 'desi' platform.
''Twitter will be a much nicer place if the move to Koo picks up pace,'' Abdullah wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sean Desai becomes the first NFL coordinator of Indian descent
Overseas investment by Indian companies dips 42 pc to USD 1.45 bn in Dec: RBI data
Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir
Indian economy estimated to contract by 9.6% in 2020, grow at 7.3% in 2021: UN
Indian police fire tear gas in clash with farmers on Republic Day