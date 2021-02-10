Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:40 IST
Twitter will be a nicer place if move to Koo picks up pace: Omar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter would be a nicer place if the shift of its users to Indian micro-blogging site 'Koo' gathers pace, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday, in a backhanded compliment to the 10-month-old app.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's remarks came after several Twitter users and government departments announced joining the 'desi' platform.

''Twitter will be a much nicer place if the move to Koo picks up pace,'' Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

