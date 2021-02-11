AWS Certification: Cost, Salary, Courses, Exam Details

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leading provider of cloud services in the market. Organizations are adopting cloud-based solutions to optimize costs and seamlessly scale their operations. Cloud services provide instant access to all the data, applications, photos, and everything without storing anything physically. Incidentally, 41.5% of the public cloud market is offered by AWS, which is quite significant as compared to the combined services offered by IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Rackspace.

About AWS Certification

The demand for AWS certification has gone up in the market among all the organizations as it helps employers to find professionals with expertise in the cloud domain. AWS certification validates the skills of any professional as it is highly credible.

Amazon offers certifications in the IT industry for different operation roles like Cloud Practitioner, Developer, and Architect. Other than the fundamental and associate-level certifications, Amazon also offers certain specialty certifications for validating the advanced-level skills of any professional.

List of AWS Certifications

AWS training and certifications can be divided into 2 main categories, which are Core certifications and Speciality certifications. Let us have a look at the core certifications with its details and prospects in the IT industry to help you in starting your career.

AWS Core Certifications

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner – Foundational

This is a fundamental AWS course that focuses on making the candidates aware of different types of cloud technologies and their roles in the organization. This certification validates the candidate's basic understanding of AWS cloud services.

Exam Details

There is a requirement of at least 6 months of AWS cloud experience in any role. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions with a duration of 90 minutes. The exam is currently available in Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and English languages. The AWS certification cost in India for becoming an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner is Rs. 7600 and the average salary is Rs. 6,00,000 per year.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

This is the most common AWS certification that is used as an entry-point for every candidate who is entering the cloud architecting domain. This credential will demonstrate a candidate's skills and knowledge of designing and deploying efficient and effective solutions on the AWS platform. After the completion of Associate-level certification, one can even opt for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional certification.

Exam Details

The candidate needs to possess some experience in designing distributed applications. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions and answers that have to be answered in 130 minutes. The certification cost for becoming an AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is Rs. 11,400 in India and the average salary is Rs. 6,00,000 per annum.

AWS Certified Developer – Associate

This certification validates the skills of a candidate to design as well as maintain the deployed AWS applications. This is an ideal certification for software developers who have one or more years of experience in designing and maintaining an application on the AWS platform.

Exam Details

The candidate should have one or more years of hands-on experience in using the AWS platform and knowledge of at least one high-level programming language. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions that have to be answered by the candidate in 130 minutes. The certification cost for becoming an AWS Certified Developer – Associate is Rs. 11,400 and the average salary is Rs. 8,50,000 per annum.

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate

This AWS certification validates the skills and ability of a candidate to expertly deploy, scale, migrate, and manage AWS systems. This certification ideally focuses on making system administrators with the right amount of knowledge to work with the AWS platform. To pass this examination, the candidate needs to attain both conceptual understandings and technical expertise.

Exam Details

If the candidate possesses some experience working as a Windows or Linux administrator, then that is considered to be a plus point. The format of the examination is multiple-choice questions that have to be answered in 130 minutes. The certification cost for becoming an AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate is Rs. 11,400 in India and the average salary is Rs. 9,00,000 per annum.

AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional

This is an advanced AWS course that validates the skills and knowledge of a candidate in provisioning, security, operations, and management of various AWS solutions. The candidate gains enhanced skills to understand an organization's demands and implement different architectural recommendations along with deploying applications on the AWS platform.

Exam Details

The candidates need to possess either AWS Certified SysOps Administrator or AWS Certified Developer Associate-level certifications to opt for this examination. Other than the credentials, the candidates also need to possess at least 2 or more years of hands-on experience in designing and deploying AWS applications. The format of the examination is multiple choice questions and answers that need to be answered in 170 minutes. The certification cost for becoming an AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional is Rs. 22,800 in India and the average salary is Rs. 6,00,000 per annum.

There is a huge scope in the cloud domain if you are moving ahead in the AWS platform. The demand and credibility of AWS certification are pretty high in the market and if you are looking forward to building your career in this domain, then this is the right time for it.

