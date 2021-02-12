Optical component maker II-VI to bid nearly $6.5 bln for Coherent - WSJ

II-VI Inc, an opto-electronic component maker, is planning to bid nearly $6.5 billion for laser manufacturer Coherent Inc by Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

II-VI plans to offer $260 a share for Coherent, which would include $130 in cash and the rest in II-VI shares, the report said.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)