Optical component maker II-VI to bid nearly $6.5 bln for Coherent - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:03 IST
Optical component maker II-VI to bid nearly $6.5 bln for Coherent - WSJ

II-VI Inc, an opto-electronic component maker, is planning to bid nearly $6.5 billion for laser manufacturer Coherent Inc by Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

II-VI plans to offer $260 a share for Coherent, which would include $130 in cash and the rest in II-VI shares, the report said.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

