Modi catches a 'fleeting' view of the India vs England test

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 17:10 IST
The Prime Minister was in the city to launch various government projects and lay the foundation stone for others. Image Credit: ANI

On a day when the England cricket team was bundled out for just 134 runs against India here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have got a bird's eye view of the 'interesting' contest.

The Prime Minister was in the city to launch various government projects and lay the foundation stone for others.

On Twitter, he uploaded a picture of the MA Chidambaram stadium and said he caught a 'fleeting' view of the second day's game between the two teams.

''Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai,'' Modi tweeted.

On Sunday, off-spinner R Ashwin returned yet another five-wicket haul as India bundled out England for 134 to take a huge first-innings lead of 195 on the second day of the second Test.

England is leading the four-match test series 1-0 after winning the opening encounter here.

