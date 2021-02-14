Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:57 IST
Final production batch of LRSAM Missiles flagged off

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI):The final production batch ofLong Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM), designed anddeveloped by DRDO in collaboration with various industrypartners and integrated by BDL, was flagged off at DRDL, A P JAbdul Kalam Missile Complex here on Sunday.

The event was held in the presence of G Satheesh Reddy,Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development andDRDO Chairman and Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar,Director, DefenceMachine Design Establishment,a Defence release said.

LRSAM has been jointly developed by DRDO and M/s IsraelAerospace Industries to equip the latest ships of the IndianNavy.

The LRSAM Missile system can provide point and areadefence against various aerial targets including fighteraircraft, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles, it said.

The Missile is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart requiredmanoeuvrability at the terminal phase.

The LRSAM system end to end performance has beensuccessfully demonstrated through number of user flight trialsfrom Indian Naval ships and has been successfullyproductionised and delivered to Indian Navy, it said.

Reddy highlighted the importance of indigenous productionefforts and complemented the industries that established themanufacturing facilities and successfully executed productionorders in achieving the goal towards 'Make in India'.

He also commended the efforts of the Missile SystemQuality Assurance Agency, DG (NAI) in streamlining productionactivities at various industries across India, leading todelivery of missiles with aerospace quality standards.

Rajasekhar appreciated DRDO for successfully completingthe production order and strengthening air defence capabilityof Indian Navy, the release added.

