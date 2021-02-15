Social media platform Parler back online on 'independent technology'

Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, re-launched its social media platform on Monday and said its new platform is built on "sustainable, independent technology". In a statement announcing the relaunch, Parler also said it had appointed Mark Meckler as its interim Chief Executive, replacing John Matze who was fired by the board this month.

Parler had gone dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police violent content related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last month, Amazon.com had suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline unless it can find a new company to host its services. Parler, on Monday, said its new technology cut its reliance on "so-called Big Tech" for its operations.

Apple and Alphabet-owned Google had also banned the app from its mobile stores. Parler said in its statement on Monday it would bring back online its current users in the first week and would be open to new users the next week.

