Left Menu

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Earlier this month Reuters reported that suspected Chinese hackers also targeted SolarWinds customers, using a different and less serious bug to help spread it across their victims' networks. The initial vector for the campaign of intrusions that targeted Centreon software was not known, ANSSI said in a 40-page report posted on its website.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 01:02 IST
French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, France's cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped short of identifying the hackers but said they had a similar modus operandi as the Russian cyberespionage group often nicknamed "Sandworm."

ANSSI, Centreon, and the Russian embassy in Paris did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The targeting of Centreon, a Paris-based company which specializes in information technology monitoring, further highlights how attractive such firms are to digital spies.

U.S. cybersecurity officials are still trying to get their hands around an ambitious espionage campaign that hijacked IT monitoring software made by the Austin, Texas-based firm SolarWinds. American officials, who have blamed Moscow for the hacking, have hinted that other firms have also been hit in similar ways. Earlier this month Reuters reported that suspected Chinese hackers also targeted SolarWinds customers, using a different and less serious bug to help spread it across their victims' networks.

The initial vector for the campaign of intrusions that targeted Centreon software was not known, ANSSI said in a 40-page report posted on its website. It said it had discovered intrusions dating back to late 2017 and stretching into 2020. The watchdog did not identify the names or number of victims involved but said they were mainly IT services firms such as internet hosting providers.

Centreon's website says it has more than 600 enterprise clients across the world, including the French Ministry of Justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021