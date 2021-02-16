Left Menu

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Australia's political opposition will support proposed legislation that would force Alphabet's Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content, two sources briefed on the matter said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:05 IST
Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Australia's political opposition will support proposed legislation that would force Alphabet's Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content, two sources briefed on the matter said. Prospects for the bill, which the U.S. tech giants fiercely oppose, are being widely watched around the world as other countries are expected to follow suit if Australia is successful in its efforts.

Lawmakers from Australia's centre-left Labor party endorsed the bill at a meeting in Canberra on Tuesday, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak to media on the matter and declined to be identified. It needs support from the opposition as Prime Minister Scott Morrison's ruling Liberal party does not have a majority in the country's upper house. The bill is expected to be introduced into parliament this week.

Representatives for Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment. Google has described the legislation as "unworkable" and has threatened to withdraw its search engine from Australia. Both companies are lobbying hard for the legislation to be softened, with senior executives holding talks with Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Google has asked for series of changes, most notably having its new platform, Showcase, covered by the legislation rather than search results generated. This week, Australia's Seven West Media Ltd became the country's first major news outlet to strike a licensing deal with Google.

In doing so, it has split from rivals News Corp and Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd which have failed to reach agreements with Google and instead backed the legislation which calls for an arbiter to set content fees in the absence of a private deal. Outside Australia, Google and a French publishers' lobby group agreed in January to a copyright framework for the tech firm to pay news publishers for content online.

Last month, Reuters said it had signed a deal with Google to be the first global news provider to Google News Showcase. Reuters is owned by news and information provider Thomson Reuters Corp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark launches SUTIB (Sunitinib) - priced 96% lower than the innovator brand- Reduces the risk of kidney cancer progression by 58%

Oral capsules, highly affordable at Rs. 7000 50 mg, Rs. 3600 25 mg and Rs. 1840 12.5 mg per month SUTIB Sunitinib is one of the gold-standard first-line treatment options for kidney cancer SUTIB is the generic version of US FDA approved Sun...

Brookfield India REIT shares list with over 2 pc premium

Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 2 per cent on NSE against its issue price of Rs 275.On the bourse, it listed with a premium of 2.43 per cent at Rs 281.70 from the issue price....

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

A court here has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others in a 2016 sedition case and summoned them on March 15.Chief M...

India inch towards series-levelling win, Eng 116-7 at lunch

India closed in on a series-levelling win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, reducing the visitors to 116 for 7 in pursuit of 482 at lunch on the fourth day.Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have picked up three w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021