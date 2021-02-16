Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd Test, Lunch Day-4

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:40 IST
Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd Test, Lunch Day-4
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The scoreboard at lunch on day four of the second Test between India and England here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: 329 England 1st innings: 134 India 2nd Innings: 286 England 2nd Innings: (Overnight 53/3) Rory Burns c V Kohli b R Ashwin 25 Dom Sibley lbw b A Patel 3 Dan Lawrence st R Pant b R Ashwin 26 Jack Leach c R Sharma b A Patel 0 Joe Root batting 33 Ben Stokes c V Kohli b R Ashwin 8 Ollie Pope c I Sharma b A Patel 12 Ben Foakes c A Patel b K Yadav 2 Extras: (B-6, LB-1) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 48.3 overs) 116 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-49, 3-50, 4-66, 5-90, 6-110, 7-116 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6-3-13-0, Axar Patel 19-4-41-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 17-5-42-3, Mohammed Siraj 3-1-6-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3.3-0-7-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark launches SUTIB (Sunitinib) - priced 96% lower than the innovator brand- Reduces the risk of kidney cancer progression by 58%

Oral capsules, highly affordable at Rs. 7000 50 mg, Rs. 3600 25 mg and Rs. 1840 12.5 mg per month SUTIB Sunitinib is one of the gold-standard first-line treatment options for kidney cancer SUTIB is the generic version of US FDA approved Sun...

Brookfield India REIT shares list with over 2 pc premium

Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 2 per cent on NSE against its issue price of Rs 275.On the bourse, it listed with a premium of 2.43 per cent at Rs 281.70 from the issue price....

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

A court here has taken cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and 9 others in a 2016 sedition case and summoned them on March 15.Chief M...

India inch towards series-levelling win, Eng 116-7 at lunch

India closed in on a series-levelling win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, reducing the visitors to 116 for 7 in pursuit of 482 at lunch on the fourth day.Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have picked up three w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021