Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenueReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:34 IST
U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 40% rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.
Its revenue rose to $322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.