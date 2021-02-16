Left Menu

Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:34 IST
U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 40% rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.

Its revenue rose to $322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

