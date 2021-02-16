Left Menu

Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark

Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with very few places to spend it.Then, last Monday, Elon Musks electric car company, Tesla, said it had bought 1.5 billion of Bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy and would soon be accepting it as form of payment for its high-end cars. It remains unclear how many major companies will follow Teslas lead.

PTI | Silverspring | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:50 IST
Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark

After a wild week in which Bitcoin soared to new heights, Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 mark early Tuesday.

Bitcoin rallied throughout the as more companies signalled the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment for goods and services. Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with very few places to spend it.

Then, last Monday, Elon Musk's electric car company, Tesla, said it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy and would soon be accepting it as form of payment for its high-end cars. It remains unclear how many major companies will follow Tesla's lead. Analysts predict a slow evolution toward widespread usage of bitcoins to pay for goods and services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIRs filed against those who housed foreigners after Tablighi Jamaat, Police tells HC

The police told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that those who housed foreigners attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here last year, in violation of certain guidelines, have been included as accused in the FIRs lodged in connection w...

China's Wang urges peace push in call with new South Korea foreign minister

Chinas State Councillor Wang Yi called for stronger communication and coodination from all parties to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula when he spoke to South Koreas new foreign minister on Tuesday, Chinas foreign ministry said. Wang...

Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar onTuesday warned that the Maharashtra government could think ofimposing a second lockdown in light of the rise in COVID-19cases in the city.Speaking to reporters here, the mayor said COVID-19cases are rising fa...

FOCUS-Kidnap capital Mexico eyes biometric phone registry, sparking privacy fears

A plan by Mexican lawmakers to put millions of cell phone users data in a biometric registry, billed as a tool to fight kidnapping and extortion, has sparked a backlash from telecoms companies and rights groups who warn it could lead to sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021