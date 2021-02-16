Bitcoin, seemingly omnipresent, crosses the $50,000 mark
Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with very few places to spend it.Then, last Monday, Elon Musks electric car company, Tesla, said it had bought 1.5 billion of Bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy and would soon be accepting it as form of payment for its high-end cars. It remains unclear how many major companies will follow Teslas lead.PTI | Silverspring | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:50 IST
After a wild week in which Bitcoin soared to new heights, Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 mark early Tuesday.
Bitcoin rallied throughout the as more companies signalled the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment for goods and services. Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with very few places to spend it.
Then, last Monday, Elon Musk's electric car company, Tesla, said it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin as part of a new investment strategy and would soon be accepting it as form of payment for its high-end cars. It remains unclear how many major companies will follow Tesla's lead. Analysts predict a slow evolution toward widespread usage of bitcoins to pay for goods and services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- Bitcoin
- Elon Musk's
- new heights
ALSO READ
Tesla to fix touch screens, ending spat with US regulators
Tesla to recall 134,951 U.S. vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators
Tesla to recall 135,000 U.S. vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators
Tesla to recall 134,951 U.S. vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators
A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives price to moon with $1.5 bln purchase