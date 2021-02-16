Left Menu

Apple to launch companion podcast of 'For All Mankind' series

Apple is launching its first podcast connected to an original series on its streaming service Apple TV+.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:50 IST
Apple to launch companion podcast of 'For All Mankind' series
Apple TV Plus logo (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Apple is launching its first podcast connected to an original series on its streaming service Apple TV+. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ space drama titled 'For All Mankind' is getting a companion podcast, the first such original audio show from the tech giant.

The upcoming project titled 'For All Mankind: The Official Podcast' will be hosted by actor Krys Marshall, who plays the role of Commander Danielle Poole in the 'For All Mankind' series. The first episode of the podcast will release on February 19 alongside the hit series' second season premiere. Over the course of the 10-episode podcast, which is produced by At Will Media, listeners will get to know what it's really like in space through interviews with guests from the series, space experts, and former astronauts.

New installments of the 'For All Mankind' podcast will be available every other week when a new episode of the Ronald D. Moore series becomes available. The podcast is launching as season two of the TV series, which stars Joel Kinnaman, picks up in 1983 as tensions mount between the United States and USSR and NASA becomes militarised. Apple has long offered up free, ad-supported podcasts from third-party producers through its Podcasts app. In the last year, it has also started to offer original podcasts that align closely with its in-house brands.

In July, Apple News introduced a daily podcast called Apple News Today. Two months later, Oprah's Book Club launched a podcast series as part of its collaboration with Apple. TV companion podcasts have become a popular genre in recent years. Some networks have fueled the interest in their shows by producing their own behind-the-scenes shows.

For instance, HBO released a 'Chernobyl' podcast to accompany its hit 2019 miniseries of the same name. Apple has been working on companion podcasts for its TV+ shows for some time, including one for the anthology series titled 'Little America'. Jon Stewart's forthcoming current affairs series is also expected to have a companion podcast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armed group atrocities creating havoc in eastern DR Congo: UN refugee agency

A record of more than 2,000 civilians were killed in three eastern provinces last year in attacks mainly attributed to armed groups, agency partners have reported. UNHCR is alarmed at ongoing atrocities carried out by armed groups in east...

20 women, 2 kids among 47 dead as bus falls into canal in MP

At least 47people, including 20 women and two children, were killed whena packed private bus skidded off the road and plunged into awater-filled canal in Madhya Pradeshs Sidhi district onTuesday morning, a senior official said.The accident ...

UK PM backs Biden's call to pressurise China to release raw data on COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed the call by US President Joe Biden to put pressure on China to release raw data relating to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Johnsons backing comes as Washington raised concerns over the po...

Dubai's Sheikha Latifa issues video from 'villa jail'- BBC Panorama

The BBCs investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubais daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa. Sheikha Latifa bint Moha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021